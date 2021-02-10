Central AL Forecast: Spring-like warmth today, but storms return Thursday with much colder temperatures this weekend

Get out and enjoy the wonderful spring-like weather today. It will not be a pretty day with a mostly cloudy sky, but high temperatures will be around 70°. Plenty of rain and thunderstorms arrive on tonight into Thursday morning as a cold front moves toward central Alabama. Lows will be in the 50s.

The cold front will sweep across central Alabama on Thursday with numerous showers and thunderstorms. I’m not expecting any severe weather, but a few storms could be strong with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain. Rain totals between tonight and Friday morning could be around 1-2″. Fortunately, we have not has a lot of rain, so I’m not expecting any flooding issues. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s until early afternoon and then they will fall into the 50s as the front moves through. The rain will continue on Thursday night with lows in the lower 40s.





Friday will be mostly cloudy and a much cooler day with scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Weekend Forecast: The forecast models are still not in agreement with the weather this weekend – especially with the temperatures. They are getting closer to agreeing, but they are not there yet. However, they are coming into better agreement with the chance for rain.

Therefore, I’m going to go with a mostly cloudy Saturday that has a few showers. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night will stay mostly cloudy with a few showers and there could be a sleet pellet or flurry. Sunday will be have a mix of sun and clouds, breezy and colder with a stray shower. There is a chance a few flurries or sleet could be mixed in during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the lower 40s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and very cold. Lows will be in the lower to mid 20s. This forecast is likely going to change a number of times between now and the weekend. Stay tuned for updates.

Next Week Outlook: Models are agreeing with an upper-level wave that will move across the Deep South. This will set off scattered showers on Monday with cold high temperatures in the 40s. Then on Monday night into Tuesday the rain could be mixed with sleet/freezing rain/snow with low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This will be something to keep an eye on because we could have some travel concerns across central Alabama if this plays out. Then on Tuesday we will see the precipitation end with cold high temperatures in the 40s.

