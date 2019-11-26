Central AL Forecast: Showers arrive later tonight

A cold front will approach the Deep South today, bringing rain with it. For most of today, we’ll watch clouds increase and maybe a few showers in the afternoon. Despite the clouds, highs will rise to the mid and upper 60s. Showers will move in later tonight as the front moves closer with the heaviest rain coming by early Wednesday morning. Showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder will accompany the rain as it moves west to east across the state. Rain should completely move out by Wednesday afternoon.



Our Thanksgiving forecast is looking dry, albeit a little cloudy. We will see some slivers of sunshine during the day, but just be ready for a cloudy, cool day with temperatures in the upper 50s and near 60. Friday will be cloudy as well, but milder with temperatures in the mid 60s.



Now we come to the all-important Iron Bowl forecast. Right now, it looks like the northern part of the state could see rain as another cold front moves closer to the Deep South. This would mean a cloudy and mild Saturday, but no rain. Rain looks to move in for the rest of the state Saturday night and Sunday. Things could change with this forecast so stay tuned as we approach the weekend.

