Central AL Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms today with falling temperatures

The cold front will sweep across central Alabama today with numerous showers and thunderstorms. I’m not expecting any severe weather, but a few storms could be strong with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain. Rain totals between today and Friday morning could be around 1-2″. Fortunately, we have not has a lot of rain, so I’m not expecting any flooding issues. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s in the morning and then they will fall into the 50s through the afternoon as the front moves through. Expect more scattered showers and a few storms tonight behind the cold front with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.







Friday will be a gloomy day with a mostly cloudy sky and scattered showers. It will be a much cooler day with high temperatures around 50°. Friday night will have more scattered showers with lows in the lower 40s.





Weekend Forecast: The forecast models are coming into more agreement for the weather this weekend. An upper-level wave/disturbance will move across central Alabama and this will keep us soggy. It will NOT be as cold as originally thought, but it will still be pretty cold. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.





Sunday will start with a few morning showers, and then we dry out in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. It stays cold with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Next Week Outlook: Models are agreeing with an upper-level wave/disturbance and an area of low pressure moving northeast from the Gulf of Mexico across central Alabama. These features will set off scattered showers on Monday with cold high temperatures in the 40s. Then on Monday night into Tuesday the rain could be mixed with sleet/freezing rain with low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This will be something to keep an eye on because we could have some travel concerns across central Alabama if this plays out. The wintry mix will end on Tuesday morning and then we will be mostly cloudy with cold high temperatures in the 40s. Wednesday will briefly be dry before another cold front brings us rain and storms on Thursday. Then we will dry out on Friday with more chilly temperatures.

