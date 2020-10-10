Central AL Forecast: Severe Threat Over. Showers Continue Overnight.

3:15 PM–Facebook Live

7 PM Update-The severe weather threat has ENDED for tonight for Central Alabama. Storms have exited the region to our East into Georgia.

Cloudy skies expected to stick around with passing showers for the rest of the night tonight with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Staying muggy & cloudy tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s. More showers–rain chance at 60% areawide.

