WEATHER AWARE: Severe threat over, rain continues tonight

RIGHT NOW: Scattered showers have made their way into Alabama ahead of an incoming cold front. Fortunately for us, our potential for severe weather is over with the threat shifting to South Alabama.

Severe Weather Threat OVER for Tonight. Weather Aware is over. No more threat for severe weather tonight. The latest with Meteorologist Ashley Gann and Sarah Cantey Cbs-wiat.

TONIGHT: With all of that being said, light to moderate showers should continue this evening before midnight. After our cold front passes through, the rain will stop and temperatures will start cooling more quickly. By sunrise tomorrow morning, most of the region we’ll be in the low 50s.

TOMORROW: We’ll see clouds most of the morning, but the sky will clear out as we head into the afternoon. Sunny and cool for most of the day, highs in the upper 60s.

WED/THURS: Sunny and calm weather continues for Wednesday/Thursday. CHILLY in the morning, just like last week! Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: We’re most likely switching to a wet weather pattern starting on Friday. Scattered showers are likely as tropical moisture moves North from the Gulf. Putting Friday’s rain chance at 60%. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Regrettably, the wet weather pattern will likely continue for both Saturday and Sunday. Although it’s a bit too early to be specific, any chance of severe weather looks unlikely. Just keep in mind that the rain may affect your weekend plans! Should be a cool rain as well…temperatures most likely in the 60s during the day.