Central AL Forecast: Scattered storms today with some downpours

A trough of low pressure will move toward the Southeast U.S., an area of low pressure will move toward the Great Lakes as it drags a warm front across Alabama today. This will pull up more humid air from the Gulf of Mexico and help set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best areas to see rain will be west of I-65 and across northern Alabama. This same area could see some strong to possibly a few severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has put this area in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threat is strong winds, but some hail is possible along with a tornado. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.









Tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The trough will send a weakening cold front into Alabama on Thursday. There will also be an upper-level wave/disturbance moving across the Southeast U.S. These systems will keep us mostly cloudy and will set off more showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong with gusty wind and heavy rain. High temperatures will be held down into the lower 80s.





The latest forecast now shows most of the rain clearing out on Friday as the weather systems move to the east of Alabama. We will be partly cloudy and humid with only a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures will be back in the mid 80s.





Weekend Outlook: A cut-off low will still be sitting over Texas this weekend. It will be far enough away from Alabama to impact our weather on Saturday, so we will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with only a slight chance for a pop-up afternoon shower. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Expect Sunday to be a little wetter as the low will send an upper-level wave/disturbance across Alabama. This will set off scattered showers and storms, but not all of you will see the storms. They will pop-up with the heating of the day. It will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Tropical Update: No development is expected the next 5 days.

