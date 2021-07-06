Central AL Forecast: Scattered storms return today and last all week

The muggy air will be back today as a warm front dissipates over us, and deep tropical moisture from Elsa moves up from the Gulf of Mexico. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return with the heating of the day. Some downpours are possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.









Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with some lingering scattered showers. It will be muggy with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A trough of low pressure aloft will move into the Southeast U.S. Wednesday at the same time Elsa is making landfall around the Big Bend of Florida. Normally, when a tropical system makes landfall east of Alabama, we would have dry air over us. But the trough will tap into the tropical moisture from Elsa and set off scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Some heavy rain will be possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Some rain will be lingering into Wednesday night with lows in the 70s.

On Thursday, Elsa will move northeast across the Carolinas, but the trough will remain over us. The deep tropical moisture will remain over Alabama, so expect more scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain is still possible with any storm. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

The chance for rain will start to go down on Friday as Elsa is off the Northeast U.S. Coast and the trough pulls off to the east of Alabama. It will be partly cloudy, warmer, and still humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The normal high humidity levels will stay over us all weekend. An area of low pressure will be located over the Great Lakes, and it will send some upper-level waves across the Southeast U.S. These waves will help set off some pop-up afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy and hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s. The heat index will be around 95-100° each day.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Elsa is now in the Southeast Gulf of Mexico/Florida Straits. It will move north of the Florida Keys today and be just off the coast of Tampa, FL tonight, and it will continue to be pulled north thanks to the trough over the Southeast U.S. Elsa is expected to get a little stronger as it moves over the warm Gulf Waters just off Florida. It is possible Elsa could briefly regain hurricane strength before it makes landfall on Wednesday morning north of Tampa, FL. However, it will be battling some westerly wind shear and dry air. Forecast models are now showing the pressure dropping with the Euro having the greatest drop. NHC has issued a Hurricane Watch for parts of the west-central to Big Bend Florida coasts. Heavy rain is expected across all of the Florida Peninsula with rain totals around 4-6″+. Storm surge is also going to be a problem for the Florida west coast. Elsa will NOT have an impact on Alabama.





After landfall, Elsa will turn NE and move over SE Georgia, South Carolina, and coastal North Carolina Thursday. On Friday, the storm is expected to emerge in the Atlantic just east of the DelMarVa Peninsula as it quickly moves to the NE and out to sea.

