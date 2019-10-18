Central AL Forecast: Saturday showers, East Alabama. Monday storms.

Breaking News
SATURDAY: Scattered showers on the way tomorrow, on-and-off throughout the day, mainly EAST Alabama.  Nothing heavy is expected…they should just be light showers if anything!  Highs in the upper 60s. It might be a bit windy at times as Nestor makes its closest approach…at most, expect 15 to 20 mph wind gusts during the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Sky stays mostly cloudy overnight into Sunday morning, and continues to stay cloudy into Sunday afternoon.  Despite being overcast, Sunday should be rain-free. Lows Sunday morning in the mid 50s.  Highs a bit warmer in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Thunderstorms are likely sometime on Monday as a strong cold front sweeps through Alabama.  There’s a small chance of these storms turning severe.  Our main concern would be brief damaging wind gusts as the storms initially pass through.  We are NOT expecting a widespread severe weather outbreak…just a few isolated damage reports.

TUESDAY: Behind the cold front on Tuesday, temperatures will again drop down and we’ll continue to feel fall-like outside.  Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday. Highs in the low 70s, lows in the mid 50s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Should stay dry and cool for Wednesday and Thursday.  Our next best chance of rain starts coming in next Friday.

