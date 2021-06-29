Central AL Forecast: Remnants of Danny bring us rain and storms today

Danny is now a remnant low and it will move across Georgia and into northern Alabama today. This will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms across central Alabama now through the afternoon. Some heavy rain is possible. The rest of west-central Alabama will be partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered thunderstorms as well, but the overall coverage will be less. It will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid 80s.





Tonight, will be partly cloudy and muggy with a few stray showers. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be somewhat drier days. The remnants of Danny will be over Kentucky and Tennessee. There will be an upper-level low moving west across the northern Gulf Coast. This feature will help set off some spotty showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours on Wednesday. High temperatures will be back around 90°. A cold front will move toward us on Thursday. Most of the day will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered showers and storms popping up. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.





Friday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms as the cold front moves into Alabama. Some heavy rain is possible. High temperatures will be held down into the lower 80s. More rain is expected Friday night with lows around 70°.

Weekend Outlook: The forecast models are not in agreement with whether the cold front moves south or stalls over the area. Right now, Saturday will have more scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. I’m going with the cold front pushing south of Birmingham before it stalls across south Alabama on Sunday. This will make central Alabama partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Temperature-wise this is pretty fantastic for the 4th of July Weekend. On Monday, expect the front will drift back north, and this will set off scattered thunderstorms. High temperatures stay in the 80s.

Tropical Update: Danny is now just a remnant low as it continues to move NW inland over South Carolina and Georgia. It is a very small system with most of the rain displaced to the southwest of the center. The rain and storms will move NW across Georgia and northern Alabama today as a remnant low. The remnants will move into Tennessee and Kentucky on Wednesday as the system dissipates.

A tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean. Some slow development of this disturbance is possible later this weekend upcoming weekend as the system move west to WNW. It will approach the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday night and move across the Greater Antilles by the weekend. After that, forecast models are hinting that this system could make it into the Gulf of Mexico. This is something we will be watching after the 4th of July Weekend. NHC is giving this disturbance a medium chance for development in the next 5 days.

