Central AL Forecast: Record Breaking Heat Likely

TODAY: Abnormally high temperatures will persist across Alabama this Saturday afternoon. We reached a record highs for the 2nd day in a row yesterday in Birmingham…official high was 97°. This breaks the old record of 94°, last set back in 1998.



We had a few very isolated showers develop yesterday as well, but serious drought conditions remain ongoing across the state. Portions of Shelby County are now under an EXTREME drought. No chance of rain in the forecast for today. Record highs will again be broken as we reach the mid 90s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Remaining warm, mostly clear and quiet for your Friday night…temperatures will continue to be summer-like. Lows expected in the low 70s.

TOMORROW: Expect more record-breaking heat across the state for tomorrow…no drought relief in sight for Sunday. Lots of sunshine and very hot, highs in the mid 90s.

NEXT WEEK: A very strong upper-level ridge will stay parked over the Deep South for most of next week. That means consistent days with highs near or above current records in the mid 90s. The only hope in sight for cooler temperatures may be next weekend, as advertised by long-range guidance, but I would take that with a grain of salt.

This is an unprecedented heat wave for the beginning of October. Record highs may be broken for some 8 or 9 consecutive days in Birmingham when it’s all said and done. Expect drought conditions to persist as well, as no considerable chances of rain are in the forecast. Wildfire precautions ought to be followed VERY closely…conditions are favorable for fires this upcoming week.