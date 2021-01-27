Central AL Forecast: Rainy, Breezy and Cooler Today

An area of low pressure and a cold front will move through this morning with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Then an upper-level trough/wave will move across the state in the afternoon with a few more showers. It will become cooler and breezy with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Tonight will become partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy and cold with lows in the lower 30s.

High pressure will build over us on Thursday and Friday. We will have plenty of sunshine each day mixed with a few high clouds. It will be MUCH colder and breezy on Thursday. High temperatures will only get into the upper 40s, but the wind will make it feel like the 30s. Thursday night will be clear, cold and frosty with lows in the mid to upper 20s. A light to moderate freeze can be expected. Friday will be mostly sunny and a little “warmer” with highs in the mid 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The warming trend will continue on Saturday as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama. Clouds will be on the increase and we could see some late-day showers. High temperatures get back to around 60°. A cold front will move through central Alabama on Sunday with scattered showers through at least midday. A few could lingering longer across the southern part of the viewing area. It will be warmer and breezy with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Sunday night will become partly cloudy, breezy and colder with lows in the 30s.