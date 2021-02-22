Central AL Forecast: Rain this morning gives way to sunshine this afternoon

It was a gorgeous weekend, but that has come to an end briefly today. A weak cold front will move through today with scattered showers through midday. Then it will become sunny this afternoon with high temperatures around 60°.







Tonight will be clear, cold and frosty. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

A warming trend starts on Tuesday as an area of high pressure builds over us and sticks around through Wednesday. Expect plenty of sunshine each day with high temperatures in the mid 60s on Tuesday and around 70° on Wednesday.

Another cold front will move into the area on Thursday, but it will not have much moisture with it. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy day with a few sprinkles. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

The front will linger across the Deep South on Friday and we will have more moisture over the area. This will set off a better chance for scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The front will continue to sit across the Southeast U.S. this weekend. Unfortunately, that means we will have plenty of rain each day. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. It will be mild and muggy with high temperatures in the mid 60s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday. A cold front will sweep through on Monday with more rain and storms, but it will clear out the rain for Tuesday.

