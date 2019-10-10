Central AL Forecast: Rain for the end of the week, Cooler temps for the weekend

FRIDAY: Temperatures will still be running a tad warm for this time of year. We will start out in the mid to upper 60s and see afternoon highs mainly in the low 80s. Cloud cover will be increasing throughout the day ahead of our next weather maker. A very cold air mass that is right now over the Northern Plains will dive to the south. Along this frontal boundary, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Friday into early Saturday. Colder temperatures will follow.

THE WEEKEND: The front will work it’s way through the state for the start of the weekend. Expect overcast skies and scattered showers early on Saturday, before gradually clearing out throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will also be very cool and a colder air mass will keep much of the area in the 60s throughout all of Saturday! You’ll really notice the cool air on Sunday morning when we wake up to temperatures in the 40s, low 50s! Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s- a perfect FALL afternoon. A few isolated showers will be possibly on Sunday. However, it shouldn’t create much of an inconvenience for race weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Cooler temperatures are here to stay and we could see a decent shot of rain on Tuesday, after a mainly dry and sunny day on Monday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s before a cool down again towards the end of next week.

