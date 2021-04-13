Central AL Forecast: Rain and Thunderstorms Tomorrow; Staying Cooler the Rest of the Week

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, mild and dry as a cold front moves toward Alabama. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

The cold front will move across Alabama on Wednesday. This will have enough moisture coming up from the Gulf of Mexico to set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. The storms are not expected to be severe. However, they could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and some hail mainly south of I-20. It will turn MUCH cooler with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Thursday will become partly cloudy, dry, breezy and much cooler day as the front stalls along the coast and high pressure sits over the Ohio Valley. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy as an upper-level level wave/disturbance moves across the Southeast U.S. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70°.

Weekend Outlook: There will be a few upper-level waves moving across Alabama this weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers in the morning, drying out by afternoon. High temperatures will be around 70°. Sunday will be a nicer day with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures around 70°. Typically our high temperatures should be in the mid 70s this time of year, so the unseasonably cool weather sticks around for a few days.

Grand Prix of Alabama: The main race on Sunday will have some nice weather! It will be partly cloudy for the start of the race at 2:42 PM. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

“A-Day” Forecast: Expect the bleachers to be a bit soggy in both Auburn AND Tuscaloosa for the first spring scrimmage for SEC football on Saturday. Showers will be around in the morning before kickoff, but will fade away by afternoon. Expect temperatures to be a hair on the cooler side–60s in Tuscaloosa, low 70s for Auburn.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!