Central AL Forecast: Rain and storms return today with much cooler temperatures the rest of the week

A cold front will move across Alabama today. It will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms starting late-morning and lasting through the afternoon. The storms are not expected to be severe. However, they could produce some downpours, gusty winds and some small hail. It will turn much cooler today with high temperatures in the lower 70s.









Tonight will have some lingering showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and cool with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday will have plenty of clouds in the morning as any rain comes to an end. Then we will become mostly sunny, dry, breezy and much cooler day as the front stalls along the coast. High pressure sits over the Ohio Valley and this will bring us less humid air. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy as an upper-level level wave/disturbance moves across the Southeast U.S. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of low pressure will develop along the stalled cold front and move east across the Gulf Coast. There will also be an upper-level wave moving across Alabama on Saturday. These systems will make it mostly cloudy with scattered showers. However, most of the rain will come to an end by midday. Then we will be left with clouds through the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. If you are headed to any “A-Day” Spring Games you will need to plan for rain before kick off, but the games will be dry.

Sunday will be a nicer day with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures around 70°. This will be great weather for the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber. Typically our high temperatures should be in the mid 70s this time of year, so the unseasonably cool weather sticks around through the weekend.

“A-Day” Forecast: Expect the bleachers to be a bit wet in both Auburn and Tuscaloosa for the spring games for SEC football on Saturday. Showers will be around in the morning before kickoff, but will fade away by afternoon. There will be a slightly better chance for showers in Auburn. Temperatures to be a bit cool for this time of year with 60s in Tuscaloosa, and near 70° for Auburn.

Grand Prix of Alabama: The main race on Sunday will have some nice weather! It will be partly cloudy for the start of the race at 2:42 PM. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!