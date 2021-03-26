Central AL Forecast: Quiet weather today, but strong storms are possible this weekend

Pleasant weather returns to central Alabama today in the wake of the cold front that brought us the devastating tornadoes on Thursday. We will be partly cloudy, warm and less humid this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Tonight will become cloudy as the old cold front retreats back north as a warm front. A few showers will be possible. It will be mild and becoming more humid. Lows will be in the lower 60s right after midnight, and then the temperatures will rise all morning.

Weekend Outlook: The warm front will be up in Tennessee on Saturday. Southerly winds will be back over us with warmer and more humid air. We will have a few showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. A few thunderstorms could become strong late in the day across NW Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas across NW Alabama in a Level 2 of 5 Slight Risk. Closer to Birmingham, areas along and north of I-59 area in a 1 of 5 Marginal Risk. The main threat near the city will be strong winds, but there is a tornado threat across far NW Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.









Another cold front will move across Alabama Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will tap into the warm and humid air, and we will have scattered thunderstorms when you wake up Sunday morning. Some of these storms could be strong to possibly severe. The Storm Prediction center has placed all of central Alabama in a Level 1 of 5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threat will be damaging winds, but I can’t rule out a tornado.











The rain will clear out by midday, and then we will become partly cloudy, breezy, cooler and less humid. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

