Central AL Forecast: Possible relief from heat at end of week

SUNDAY: It’ll be a hot end to the first official weekend of fall. Temperatures will only fall to the low 70s just before daybreak. The brief break from the heat will be short lived. Afternoon highs will climb to the mid to upper 90s, with record breaking heat possible. A stray shower is possible. But, not many locations will see any measurable rain.

START OF THE WEEK: A strong ridge of high pressure that’s been parked over the Southeast will continue to the be the dominate weather feature through midweek. This will keep the heat around and dry conditions in place. Expect temperatures each afternoon hovering in the mid 90s, with plenty of sunshine.

END OF THE WEEK: Models are hinting that there may be a break in the pattern FINALLY by the end of the work week, into next weekend. The ridge may break down and a cold front could bring us isolated showers and much cooler temperatures!