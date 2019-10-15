Central AL Forecast: Rain Tapers Tonight. Cooler and Clearing Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Rain is coming to an end. There will be lingering morning clouds with a clearing sky by afternoon. Highs in the low 70s. Our northern viewing area will see upper 60s for highs. More cool air is on the way for the rest of the week as well.
THURSDAY: A shot of cooler air will invade the state and you’ll feel it starting on Thursday morning. Lows will sit in the low to mid-40s area-wide. Highs will only rebound to near 70 in the warmest spots and many places will stay in the upper 60s. A tad bit warmer on Friday afternoon after another cool morning. Highs to end the week will sit in the mid-70s with a lot of sunshine.