Central AL Forecast: Rain Tapers Tonight. Cooler and Clearing Wednesday

Impacts on Central Alabama look to be just scattered rain chances Saturday with the heaviest rain/wind threat closer to the coast.

A complicated weather situation is evolving in the Gulf of Mexico. The circulation associated with the tropical disturbance over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is getting better defined, and the associated convection is getting better organized. However, a strong mid- to upper-level trough is moving eastward across southern Texas and northern Mexico, and a frontal system is present over the northern and northwestern Gulf of Mexico. Models suggest that the trough will spawn a low along the front, with the tropical disturbance merging with that low. On the other hand, other solutions suggests the tropical disturbance will become the primary low pressure system. Either way, it is likely that a low pressure area with gale-force winds and at least some tropical cyclone characteristics will move northeastward and affect portions of the northern Gulf coast during the next 36-48 hours. Based on this, advisories are initiated on Potential Tropical cyclone Sixteen, and coastal tropical cyclone and storm surge watches/warnings are being issued.