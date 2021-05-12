Central AL Forecast: Plenty of rain this morning, but it clears out by this afternoon

The upper-level disturbance will move east of Birmingham by this afternoon and that will take most of the rain with it. We will be left with lingering clouds and a few stray showers. It will be unseasonably cool as we only get into the mid to upper 60s. Normal high temperatures this time of year are in the lower 80s.







Tonight, will stay mostly cloudy and we could see a stray shower or two. It will be a little chilly with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The rain finally comes to an end by Thursday and we will become partly cloudy. High temperatures will be well below normal in the upper 60s. Thursday night will be mostly clear and cold! Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. You may need a coat and turn the heat on.

An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. on Friday. This will dry us out, make it less humid and bring us plenty of sunshine. It will be a little warmer, but still below normal, with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: We will have some great weather this weekend, and it will warm back up! The area of high pressure will stay over us on Saturday. Expect a sunny and warmer day with high temperatures around 80°. Sunday will be mostly sunny and even warmer. High temperatures climb back into the lower to mid 80s – this will finally be above normal. Enjoy this break from the rain!

