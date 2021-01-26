Central AL Forecast: Overnight showers, NO storms expected; Back to freezing by Thursday

One supercell last night caused the tornado in Fultondale, AL around 10:35 PM. The NWS has given the tornado a preliminary estimate of an EF-2 with 135 mph wind damage. An EF-3 rating starts at 136 mph. The NWS will finalize the tornado intensity in the next few days.

This afternoon will be cloudy as the cold front retreats back north as a warm front this evening. Rain will turn late this evening with a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. It will be warm and becoming more humid again with highs around 70.

Tonight will have widespread rain and some thunderstorms as another stronger cold front and low pressure move across central Alabama. Some of the rain could be heavy at times starting after 11 PM. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

The low and cold front will move through on Wednesday morning with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Then an upper-level trough will move across the state in the afternoon. This will keep us mostly cloudy with a few more light rain showers. It will become cooler and breezy with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Wednesday night will become mostly clear, breezy and cold with lows near 30°.

High pressure will build over us on Thursday and Friday. We will have plenty of sunshine, but it will be MUCH colder and breezy on Thursday. High temperatures will only get into the upper 40s, but the wind will make it feel like the 30s. Thursday night will be clear, cold and frosty with lows in the upper 20s. A light to moderate freeze can be expected. Friday will be mostly sunny and a little “warmer” with highs in the mid 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The warming trend will continue on Saturday as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama. Clouds will be on the increase and we could see a late-day shower pop-up. High temperatures get back to around 60°. A cold front will move toward us on Sunday with scattered showers throughout the day. It will be warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s. The front will move through Sunday night into Monday morning and then the rain will end. Lows will be around 40°.

