Central AL Forecast: Cooler temperatures tomorrow

Tonight, it is going to start feeling a bit more pleasant. Drier air creeps in from the east and that will allow for a cool down.

Tomorrow, however, a change is coming. A backdoor cold front will move in from the east due to a high-pressure area transporting cooler air in across the Appalachians. The drop in temps will be noticeable, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. There might even be an isolated shower or two in east Alabama. Temperatures in the morning Friday will be much cooler too, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s, a very refreshing change. Highs again on Friday will be lower than we’ve seen recently, in the upper 80s.

We continue the “cool down” on Saturday, with a few spots in the low 90s. Unfortunately, this warming trend continues into the end of the weekend with highs back in the low 90s area-wide on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday we finally see some rain chances come back to the forecast.

