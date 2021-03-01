Central AL Forecast: Much colder and rainy today through Tuesday

The cold front has moved through central Alabama this morning with showers and a few thunderstorms. Winds gusted to near 40 mph at the Birmingham Airport as the front moved through. Temperatures fell from the 70s to the 50s.

We will have lingering showers throughout the day. It will be much colder and breezy. High temperatures occurred just before 3 AM in the 70s. We will have temperatures holding steady in the upper 50s to around 60° through midday. Then they will fall through the 50s all afternoon.







Tonight will stay cloudy with scattered showers. It will be cold with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

An area of low pressure will develop off the NE Texas coast on Tuesday and move east along the northern Gulf of Mexico. This will send plenty of rain across central Alabama all day. It will be chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday night will have more scattered showers with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.





We will finally dry out on Wednesday as the low moves east of Alabama. We will start the day cloudy, but will become partly cloudy by the afternoon. It will be warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

High pressure will build over us on Thursday and Friday. We will have a sunny day on Thursday with warmer high temperatures in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Weekend Outlook: Models are showing a weak upper-level wave/disturbance moving over us on Saturday. It will make it partly cloudy with possibly a few sprinkles. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Not too bad for the first weekend of March with seasonal temperatures.

