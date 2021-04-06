Central AL Forecast: Mostly sunny, warmer and delightful weather continues today. Storms return early Thursday morning

More delightful weather is on tap today across central Alabama. We will continue to be dry, mostly sunny, and warmer with high temperatures around 80°.

Tonight, will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. It will be warmer with low temperatures in the mid 50s thanks to the southerly winds.

Wednesday’s weather will still be very nice and dry. However, changes are coming Wednesday night. We will be dry during the day, but it will become partly cloudy and more humid. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

A line of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms will move out of Mississippi on Wednesday night into Alabama from an upper-level wave/disturbance. These storms could contain damaging winds and possibly a tornado. Right now, the threat is low, but it is something to watch. SPC has placed far western Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. Most of central Alabama is in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The exception is east-central Alabama where there is not any risk. The storms will be weakening as they move into Alabama overnight between 11 PM Wednesday into 7 AM Thursday. There will also be some heavy rain. Lows will be in the 60s.









Thursday will start stormy as the line of storms move to the east of Birmingham by sunrise. Then as we heat up a few showers and storms develop in the afternoon to evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Another upper-level wave will move through Thursday night into Friday morning. This could set off a few showers and a few thunderstorms. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday will continue to have some showers and thunderstorms around as the upper-level wave moves across Alabama. It will be warm and muggy with high temperatures in the 70s.

Weekend Outlook: Unfortunately, the weekend will remain unsettled with more rain and thunderstorms mainly on Saturday. A cold front will move into Alabama on Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms starting early in the morning and lasting into the afternoon. It is too early to say if the storms will be strong or severe, but we will keep an eye on the trends. High temperatures will be in the 70s.

The cold front will move through by Sunday morning and that will put an end to any storms. We could see a few lingering light rain showers during the morning. It doesn’t cool down with high temperatures staying in the 70s.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!