Central AL Forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer on this Memorial Day

Wow! What a weekend weatherwise. Low humidity and cooler than normal temperatures…you couldn’t ask for better weather! The area of high pressure that was over us all weekend will start to move to the east of Alabama today. This will bring back southeasterly winds and we will start to warm back up to what we should be this time of year – in the mid 80s. Expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Tonight will not be as cool thanks to the southeast winds. We will be mostly clear with just a few high clouds. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Normal lows this time of year are in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will continue to warm up and become more humid with a partly cloudy sky as southeast winds persist over us. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Wednesday will become hot and humid with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.





The weather pattern changes on Thursday as a weakening cold front moves toward Alabama, a trough of low pressure sits just north of us, and an upper-level wave/disturbance moves into the region. We will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be held down into the lower 80s.

The wet weather will stick around on Friday, but the overall coverage will be less. Expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: Right now, there is some differences in the forecast models for the chance of rain this weekend. The front will have dissipated, but the question is of the trough moves farther to the east (Euro) or stalls over us (GFS). I’m going with a mix of sun and clouds for both Saturday and Sunday. We will have spotty showers and storms each day, but not all of you will see the rain. High temperatures will be back in the mid 80s each day. This could change if the models start to agree on what to do with the trough. Stay tuned!

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!