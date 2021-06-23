Central AL Forecast: Mostly sunny and less humid today

It is an amazing morning with cool temperatures and low humidity across central Alabama. Watch out for some patchy fog too.

Get outside and enjoy this rare late-June treat. An area of high pressure will build north of Alabama today. This will keep us mostly sunny and less humid. We will still be very warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s.





Tonight, will be mostly clear, but not as cool as easterly winds return. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

The area of high pressure will move northeast of Alabama on Thursday and Friday. Each day will be partly cloudy with a small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. We will be warm and slowly becoming more humid by Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90° each day.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will be along the U.S. East Coast. This will bring back southerly winds to the Birmingham area all weekend. This will make it warm and more humid. There will also be an easterly wave moving across the Gulf of Mexico, and it will aid in bringing in the humid air along with setting off some thunderstorms. Saturday will be partly cloudy with just a few showers and thunderstorms popping up with the heating of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Sunday will be warm and more humid with a little better chance for afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Tropical Update: There is a tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands with disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Upper-level winds will continue to cause wind shear by Thursday, and development of this disturbance is unlikely as it moves to the west. NHC is giving this disturbance a low chance of development in the next 5 days.

