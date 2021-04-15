Central AL Forecast: Morning showers give way to sunshine this afternoon

Thursday will have plenty of clouds, showers/drizzle/mist this morning. Then we will become mostly sunny, dry, breezy and cooler afternoon as the cold front stalls along the coast. High pressure sits over the Ohio Valley and this will bring us less humid air. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.





Tonight will become mostly cloudy with a few showers possible as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves into Alabama. It will be chilly with lows in the 40s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy as the upper-level level wave/disturbance moves across the Southeast U.S. We will have a few showers, but most of you will be dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Weekend Outlook: We will have more unseasonably cool weather all weekend. An area of low pressure will develop along the stalled cold front along the coast and move east across the Gulf Coast. There will also be another upper-level wave moving across Alabama on Saturday. These systems will make it mostly cloudy with scattered showers through the morning. Then the rain will come to an end by midday with a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. If you are headed to any “A-Day” Spring Games you will need to plan for rain before kick off, but the games will be dry.

Sunday will be a pleasant day with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures around 70°. This will be great weather for the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber.

“A-Day” Forecast: Expect the bleachers to be a bit wet in both Auburn and Tuscaloosa for the spring games for SEC football on Saturday. Showers will be around in the morning before kickoff at both universities, but it will move out of the area by the afternoon. There will be a slightly better chance for showers in Auburn that could continue for the start of their Spring Game. Temperatures to be a bit cool for this time of year with 60s in Tuscaloosa and Auburn.





Grand Prix of Alabama: The main race on Sunday will have some nice weather! It will be partly cloudy for the start of the race at 2:42 PM. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

