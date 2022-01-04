Central AL Forecast: More Winter Mischief Possible Thursday???

Before we get to the snow, let’s talk about those temperatures tonight and tomorrow. For this evening, with a mostly clear sky, temperatures will fall back into the 30s. We won’t be nearly as cold as we were this morning, and that’s due to winds shifting out of the south and bumping up those dew point temps. Our temperature base line goes up when those dew points climb. Highs tomorrow return to seasonable values in the mid 50s with clouds increasing for the afternoon.









Thursday:

Our next rain chance will be Thursday. The rain will begin early Thursday morning along the cold front. This is not going to be a severe weather event. With the cold air racing in behind the front, where the cold air catches the wet air, there could be some areas that see a wintry mix. The best chance of seeing anything of note will be in North Alabama. This will occur from late Thursday morning into early Thursday Afternoon.

Temperatures will also be tumbling throughout the day too. There will be quite the range of temperatures at any given point. Just know this. It will likely be warmer as you wake than when you go to bed Thursday.

