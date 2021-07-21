Central AL Forecast: More wet weather today with some heavy rain and possible flash flooding

The trough of low pressure over the eastern U.S. is keeping the stalled front across central Alabama today. An upper-level low will develop over part of the Southeast U.S., and it will move to the west. The air will remain very humid over Alabama, and that will lead to more scattered thunderstorms with some heavy rain.





There is still a threat for some flash flooding, so keep an eye on local streams and creeks. The WPC has us in a Level 1 of 4 Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall. We could pick up an additional 1-2″+ of rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.





Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog and a few lingering showers. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday will remain very humid as the stationary front dissipates over us. We will have more scattered thunderstorms with some heavy rain, but the coverage will be less. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

On Friday, a backdoor cold front will move in from the northeast. This will help set off more scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: Finally, it looks like we will not have as much rain in the forecast this weekend, but it will not be totally dry. High pressure will sit over the northern Gulf of Mexico and another high pressure will sit northwest of Alabama. This will keep the chance for rain lower. Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some downpours will be possible. High temperatures will be around 90°. Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot and still humid with only a slight chance for a pop-up thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index 95-100°.

Tracking The Tropics: A dissipating front will move off the SE U.S. late this weekend. Conditions are forecast to be somewhat favorable for slow development of a low off the coasts of SC/GA/FL this weekend. This will meander off the coast for a few days.

