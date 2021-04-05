Central AL Forecast: More Sunshine and 80s Tomorrow; Thunderstorms Expected Late Wed/Early Thurs

Tonight will be clear and there will be a little chill in the air. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday will continue to be dry, mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80°.

The weather starts to change on Wednesday. We will be dry during the day, but it will become partly cloudy and more humid. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

A line of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms will move out of Mississippi on Wednesday night into Alabama from an upper-level wave. These storms could contain damaging winds and possibly a tornado. Right now, the threat is low, but it is something to watch. There will also be some heavy rain. Lows will be in the 60s.

Thursday will start stormy as the line of storms move to the east of Birmingham. There is a level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather across western Alabama. Model show that the line of storms will be weakening as it moves into Alabama thanks to more stable air. Then as we heat up a few showers and storms develop in the afternoon to evening. Again, a few could be strong to possibly severe, but this is likely to be more across southern Alabama. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Another upper-level wave will move through Thursday night into Friday morning. This will set off more showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Weekend Outlook: Unfortunately, the weekend will remain unsettled with more rain and thunderstorms mainly on Saturday. A cold front will move into Alabama on Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It is too early to say if the storms will be strong or severe, but we will keep an eye on the trends. High temperatures will be in the 70s. The cold front will move through by Sunday morning and that will put an end to any storms. We could see a few lingering light rain showers during the day. It doesn’t cool down with high temperatures in the 70s.

