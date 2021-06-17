Central AL Forecast: More sun and low humidity today. Tropical system brings wet weather for Father’s Day Weekend

More pleasant weather is expected today as an area of high pressure remains over the eastern U.S. We will be mostly sunny and hot, but still not humid. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.





Tonight, will be clear, cool to mild and comfortable. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

The area of high pressure will move to the U.S. East Coast on Friday. We remain dry, but it will slowly become more humid as southerly winds return across Alabama. Expect a partly cloudy day with high temperatures back in the lower 90s. The heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Father’s Day Weekend Outlook: The forecast this weekend will depend on what the likely tropical system (Invest 92L) does in the Gulf of Mexico. Right now, it is expected to become a tropical depression or tropical storm (Claudette) on Friday into Saturday. The forecast track is still up for debate since the models are NOT in agreement. This because a center of circulation has not developed yet. It looks like this disturbance will move somewhere between Texas to Louisiana, but the impacts will reach much farther from where it makes landfall. It will be a lopsided system with the bulk of the rain north and east of the center. This is typical for an early season tropical system. Regardless of development, it will send deep tropical moisture northward into the Gulf Coast states all weekend. This will lead to heavy rain with the highest totals along the coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Central Alabama could see around 2-4″+ with the higher amounts the farther south you travel.

Therefore, the forecast calls for us to be mostly cloudy, warm, and more humid with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. If you need to get anything done outside you should do it before Saturday night.







Father’s Day Sunday will have plenty of rain and some thunderstorms. Some of the rain will be heavy rain at times. The timing of the rain is still uncertain since it depends on where landfall is located and how quickly the system moves through the area. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Some rain will linger into Sunday night with lows in the 70s. The system will likely be away from Alabama on Monday, but it will leave deep tropical moisture over us in its wake. Expect more scattered storms with some heavy rain on Monday. NOTE: This forecast will likely change several times before we get to the weekend depending on the track and strength of Invest 92L . Stay tuned!

Tropical Update: Invest 92L is still in the Bay of Campeche or southern Gulf of Mexico. It remains poorly organized and it is sitting along Mexican coast. It is expected to meander along the coast today, but start to move north tonight.

Once it moves in the central to northern Gulf of Mexico tonight into Friday, some slow development is possible, and it could become a tropical depression or tropical storm (Claudette). It is still way too early to say where it will end up, but based off the latest forecast models anywhere from Texas to Louisiana could possibly see a landfall from the disturbance. However, the models are still not in agreement with where it will go since it is not a developed closed low. This system will have a very large area of heavy rain, so don’t focus on where landfall will be located. Rain could stretch from Texas all the way to the Florida Peninsula from this system. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop over the next 2-5 days.

Development:

This is going to be a messy, wet and lopsided area of low pressure – just like many June tropical systems are in the Gulf. This system will be battling some dry air and wind shear once it moves toward the northern Gulf Coast. There is a good chance that the low will ingest some of that dry air northwest of it into the center of circulation. That means the rain will be displaced to the east and north of the center. West of the center will likely be dry.

Impacts:

Regardless of development, it will spread deep tropical moisture northward, and this will bring plenty of heavy rain to the northern Gulf Coast starting along the coast on Friday and inland this weekend into early next week. Coastal areas from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle will have the highest rain totals around 6-10″+. Inland areas around central Alabama could see 2-4″+. This could lead to some flooding issues.

Depending on the exact track of the system, we could also see some brief tropical tornadoes across central Alabama on Saturday night into Sunday. If central Alabama is in the front right quadrant of the low then this will be a risk. The tornadoes are quick, but can produce damage.





What Should You Do?

Please check back for updates the rest of the week and this weekend. The forecast will likely change a few times before we get to the weekend. Once it starts raining keep it tuned to CBS 42 for weather updates dealing with some possible flash flooding and possibly a few tornadoes. Stay safe everyone!

