Central AL Forecast: More storms with some downpours and gusty winds today

A trough will send a weakening cold front into Alabama today. There will also be an upper-level wave/disturbance moving across the Southeast U.S. at the same time. These systems will keep us mostly cloudy and will set off more showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to possibly severe. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.







SPC has placed areas from I-65 east in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threats would be gusty wind and hail. We will also see heavy rain with any storm since the humidity levels are high.





Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and muggy as the front pushes to the south of Birmingham. A few showers are possible. Lows will be in the lower to upper 60s from north to south.

What ever is left of the cold front will push toward the Alabama coast on Friday. This will allow for dry air to move in across central Alabama as an area of high pressure builds over us aloft. We will be drier and partly cloudy. The best chance for a shower will be just south of Birmingham, or toward Montgomery. It will be warmer and a little less humid. High temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: A cut-off low will still be sitting over Texas this weekend. It will be far enough away from Alabama to impact our weather on Saturday. We will be partly cloudy, hot and a little humid with only a slight chance for a pop-up afternoon shower. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90°.







Expect Sunday to be a little wetter as the low will send an upper-level wave/disturbance across Alabama. This will set off scattered showers and storms, but not all of you will see the storms since they will pop-up with the heating of the day. It will be warm and more humid with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Tropical Update: No development is expected the next 5 days.

