Central AL Forecast: More storms with heavy rain likely today

The cut-off low we’ve been talking about the last few days will continue to slowly move to the northeast across Missouri and into Illinois. It will send another upper-level wave/disturbance across central Alabama today, and that bring us more scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rain starts this morning and will continue through the evening hours.











We will be very humid, so any rain that falls will be heavy. Some areas across central Alabama could pick up 1-2″+ of rain again, so watch out for some flash flooding issues. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers and a few thunderstorms. It stays muggy with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday will have more of the same weather as the cut-off low is still slowly moving toward the Great Lakes. Expect another upper-level wave to move across Alabama with scattered storms and heavy rain at times. Flash flooding will still be an issue, so keep an eye on stream, creeks and ditches. It will stay warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid 80s.





The cut–off low will weaken into an open wave by Thursday and Friday as it moves across the Great Lakes. We will still have some weak upper-level waves moving across the Southeast U.S., but they will be farther north. That means the overall coverage of storms will be less. Expect more scattered storms to pop-up with the heating of the day. It will remain warm to hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: We will no longer have to deal with the upper-level cut-off low, but now the winds aloft will come out of the northwest as an area of high pressure sits over the southern Plains States. We will have to watch for storms to develop across the Plains States and dive southeast toward Alabama. If they do develop, and we will not know until the day before. These storms could be strong to possibly severe IF they make the trek here. Right now, I’m going with a partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with scattered storms popping up in the afternoon with the heating of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Tropical Update: An area of low pressure is forecast to develop in the south-central Caribbean Wednesday or Thursday. Some slow development of this low is possible as it moves west into Central America over the weekend. NHC is giving it a low chance to develop at 30%.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

It looks like the tropics are starting to wake up over the next 5-14 days. Right now, there is not a threat to the Gulf, but we could see some development over the next week or two. Some of the forecast models are hinting at some development through the middle of June.

It’s pretty common this time of year to get lows that form near Central American and move north into the Gulf. These come from the Central American Gyre. It is a large area of low pressure that sets up over Central America, and happens early in the hurricane season. Occasionally a piece of this gyre will break off and develop into a tropical system. This happened with Cristobal (2020) and Alberto (2018).

Remember, if it is more than 5-7 days out there is too much uncertainty to talk specifics. I will just watch it for the next 7-10 days.

