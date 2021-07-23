Central AL Forecast: More storms today. Weekend will be hot and drier with a hazy sky from the western wildfires

A backdoor cold front will move in from the northeast today. This will tap into the humid air over Alabama and set off more scattered showers and thunderstorms with some heavy rain. Watch out for possible flash flooding this afternoon and early in the evening. It will be a little hazy today as some of the smoke from the western wildfires moves into Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, and the heat index will be 95-100°.







Tonight, will be partly cloudy with patchy fog and a few stray showers. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Weekend Outlook: Finally, it looks like we will see fewer showers and thunderstorms this weekend! High pressure aloft will sit over the northern Gulf of Mexico. Alabama will be on the northern side of the high pressure, so this will still allow us to see a thunderstorm or two each day. We will also have a hazy sky due to the smoke from the western U.S. and Canadian wildfires. This could lead to some poor air quality at times. Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a few afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Some downpours will be possible. High temperatures will be around 90°, and the heat index 100-105°.

Sunday will also be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a slight chance for a pop-up thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, and the heat index 100-105°.

Next Week Outlook: It is going to be a hot and humid week with only a small chance for rain each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, and the heat index will be around 100-105° each day. Looks like the typical summer heat is finally back in Alabama.

Tracking The Tropics: A trough of low pressure is located offshore of the the coasts of South Carolina and Georgia. It is poorly organized right now with just a few thunderstorms. Conditions are forecast to be somewhat favorable for slow development this weekend and early next week. It will drift/meander off the SE U.S. coast into next week. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop over the next five days.

