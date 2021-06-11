Central AL Forecast: More storms today. Hot with fewer storms this weekend

Today will be another stormy day as the trough of low pressure remains over the Eastern U.S., and another upper-level wave moves across Alabama. This will bring the Birmingham area another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms. There will still be a concern for some flash flooding, so keep an eye on local waterways. There is a level 1/4 Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall today. It stays warm and humid with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.











Tonight, will be mostly cloudy and muggy with some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Patchy fog is also possible in areas that pick up some rain. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Weekend Forecast: The trough will finally move off the U.S. East Coast this weekend. The winds aloft will now come out of the northwest as an area of high pressure sits over the southern Plains States of Texas to New Mexico. One thing we will have to watch for are clusters of thunderstorms to develop across the Plains States and then they dive southeast toward Alabama. These storms could be strong to possibly severe IF they make the trek here.

Right now, I’m going with a partly cloudy Saturday with scattered storms popping up in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90°. Sunday will be a drier day as a weak back-door cold front moves across Alabama from the northeast. We will be partly cloudy, hot, and still humid with only a slight chance for a shower or storm. High temperatures will be around 90°.

Next Week Outlook: Another cold front will move across the area on Monday into Tuesday. It will make it partly cloudy but keep it hot. There could possibly be a shower or two, but most of you will finally be dry. It will be hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows will be in the 70s. A reinforcing shot of drier air will move in on Wednesday into Thursday. This will lower the humidity and temperatures a little. Expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s, so that will be refreshing. The humidity returns on Friday with a few showers and high temperatures back in the upper 80s.

Tropical Update: Tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days.

We could see some development in the Gulf of Mexico by the middle to end of next week. All the forecast models are continuing to show the trend of a low developing in the Bay of Campeche and moving north toward Mexico or Texas. It is still WAY too early to make a call on IF this low will form and where it could go. Models have been persistent the last few days, so this is something to watch. I’ll keep an eye on the models all weekend, so look for updates into early next week. This will likely be a weak system since it is early in June, but it will be a big rain producer for someone along the Gulf Coast IF it develops. Stay tuned.

