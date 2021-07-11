More Storms Around Today; Rain Continues Early This Week | Central AL Forecast

4:55 pm | Big storms moving into Cullman! Non-severe, but still very heavy rain & gusts up to 40 mph possible, tons of lightning too.



Tracking these storms live coming up at 5:30 on @CBS_42. #alwx pic.twitter.com/SwdozD5lwF — Griffin Hardy (@GriffinHardyWX) July 11, 2021

Scattered storms have fired up yet again across Central Alabama this afternoon thanks to an upper-level trough centered over Central Missouri. To the Southeast of this trough, there is a decent amount of lift in the atmosphere that has helped contribute to the widespread storm coverage we’re seeing today. For tonight, more showers are expected through the overnight hours as the storms return to the area tomorrow to start off our work week…





For tomorrow, expect more of the same of what we saw today — very muggy conditions, numerous afternoon thunderstorms, all of which capable of heavy rain & gusty winds. Areawide, we all have an 80% chance of seeing wet weather tomorrow. Tomorrow’s widespread rain coverage will keep high temperatures slightly cooler than normal in the mid 80s, but it will still feel very hot outside with the humidity somewhere between muggy & very muggy. South winds at 10 to 15 mph.









For the rest of the upcoming week, our current wet weather pattern appears to be on hold through Tuesday and Wednesday. Prevailing South winds will provide the moisture necessary for more scattered storms during the afternoon — Birmingham’s rain chance is at 60% Tuesday & Wednesday. As we get past hump day, Thursday & Friday will see a little less rain coverage with a 40% chance.

As far as temperatures go, the rain coverage should continue to keep high temperatures slightly lower than usual for mid July. However, just like today & tomorrow, that doesn’t mean it won’t feel very hot outside thanks to the humidity. With dew points likely remaining in the low 70s, very muggy conditions are expected all week long, Monday through Friday.





In the tropics, fortunately at this time, no tropical activity is expected in the Atlantic for the next 5 days.

