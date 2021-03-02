Central AL Forecast: More rain and cold temperatures today, but we dry out on Wednesday

An area of low pressure will move east along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast today. At the same time, and upper-level low will sweep across the Deep South. These systems will lead to plenty of rain across central Alabama all day. Rain totals will be around 0.5″ north to 2″ south. It will be chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.









Tonight will have more scattered showers until daybreak on Wednesday. It will be cold with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We will finally dry out on Wednesday as the lows move east of Alabama. We will start the day cloudy, but will become partly cloudy by the afternoon. It will become warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

High pressure will build over us on Thursday and Friday. We will have a sunny day on Thursday with warmer high temperatures around 70°. Friday will be partly cloudy and dry during the day. However, a few showers will return during the evening and overnight as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves into Alabama. High temperatures will be a little cooler in the lower 60s.





Weekend Outlook: The weak upper-level wave/disturbance will continue to move over us on Saturday. It will make it partly cloudy with possibly a few sprinkles, but most of you will be dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and dry with warmer high temperatures in the mid 60s. The first weekend of March is looking pretty good!\

