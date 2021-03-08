Central AL Forecast: More pleasant and warmer weather today through Friday

An area of high pressure will sit over Alabama today and that means we will have more gorgeous weather. Expect plenty of sunshine with warmer high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Tonight will be clear and cold again. Some patchy frost is possible in the typical colder spots. Make sure you protect any plants that are starting to bloom. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

The area of high pressure will stay east of Alabama Tuesday through Friday. Each day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and it will become warmer as southerly winds (return flow) build over the area. This will gradually make it more humid too. However, we will not see any rain thanks to the ridge of high pressure blocking all weather systems from moving through Birmingham. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s on Tuesday, mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday and around 80° on Friday. Lows will be going from the 40s on Wednesday morning to the 50s the rest of the week. Needless to say it will feel very spring-like this week.









Weekend Outlook: We will continue to be unseasonably warm and humid all weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with just a few sprinkles possible. High temperatures will stay around 80°.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry for most of the day, but a cold front will move toward us by Sunday night. This could set off a few showers in the afternoon. We will still be warm with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Scattered showers will move in on Sunday night with the cold front. Lows will be in the 50s. The cold front will move through on Monday with scattered showers all day. High temperatures will be in the 60s to 70s.

