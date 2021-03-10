Central AL Forecast: more pleasant and warm weather today through the end of the week

The stretch of pleasant weather will continue today across central Alabama! We will have plenty of sunshine with some clouds mixed in from time to time. It will be warmer with high temperatures in the mid 70s.





Tonight will become partly cloudy and it will not be as cold. Lows will be in the mid 40s in the typical colder spots, but much of the area will be in the lower 50s.

Thursday and Friday will become warmer as southerly winds persist across the Birmingham area thanks to an area of high pressure sitting off the U.S. East Coast. We will be partly cloudy and a little more humid. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. How nice does that sound? Look for pollen levels to continue to climb thanks to all the trees and flowers starting to bloom. Achoo!

Weekend Outlook: We will continue to be unseasonably warm for mid March and it will be even more humid all weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry for most of the day. A cold front will move toward us by Sunday night and that could set off a few showers in the evening. It will still be warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Scattered showers will move in on Sunday night ahead of the cold front. Lows will be in the 50s.





Daylight Saving Time: Also, friendly reminder that Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 A.M. Sunday morning. Please remember to turn your clocks ahead by 1 hour.

Next Week Outlook: The cold front will move through on Monday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s to 70s. Looks like we will have plenty of rain for most of next week as the front stalls and wobbles over the area. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

