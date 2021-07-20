Central AL Forecast: More heavy rain and thunderstorms today with a threat for flash flooding

The front will remain stalled over central and northern Alabama today. There will also be an area of low pressure along the front and aloft sitting across the Southeast U.S. All of these features will lead to numerous showers and thunderstorms across central Alabama once again. The rain is expected to be heavy rain, so flooding will be possible. This will especially be the case where heavy rain fell yesterday across the Birmingham Metro area.









We could pick up an additional 1-3″ of rain. The WPC has placed much of central Alabama in a Level 2 of 4 Slight Risk for Excessive Rainfall/Flash Flooding. Please stay weather aware and keep an eye out for rising streams, creeks, and rivers! They are already running high, so any more rain will make them flood outside their banks. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.





It will be mostly cloudy and muggy tonight with more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The front will washout on Wednesday. The upper-level low will weaken and move to the west toward Texas. Unfortunately, this does not put an end to the rain through Friday. The air will remain very humid over us, and that will lead to scattered thunderstorms with some heavy rain Wednesday through Friday. However, the coverage of rain will be less than what we had on Monday and today. Daily high temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: Finally, it looks like we will not have as much rain in the forecast this weekend, but it will not be dry. High pressure will sit over the northern Gulf of Mexico, and this will keep the chance for rain lower. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some downpours will be possible each day. High temperatures will be around 90°.

Tracking The Tropics: tropical development is not expected for the next 5 days.

