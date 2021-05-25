Central AL Forecast: More heat today with near record high temperatures

More summer-like heat it expected today as the ridge of high pressure sits to the southeast of Alabama, or off the Florida east coast. There will be a slight chance for a few showers to develop just to the northeast of Birmingham this afternoon where orographic lift (higher elevation areas) helps to develop the showers. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. This will be good weather for the first day of the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover. Make sure you wear plenty of sunscreen and stay hydrated.





Tonight, will be mostly clear and mild. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and a little more humid as southerly winds return to the state. There will be a cluster of storms moving into northern Alabama from an outflow of storms well north of us. They will be dissipating as they get here, but a stray shower will be possible across Marion, Winston and Cullman counties. We will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Again, this will be more good weather for the SEC Baseball Championship.

The weather pattern starts to change on Friday. The ridge of high pressure will start to weaken and move to the southeast. This will allow for some Gulf Moisture to stream up over central Alabama. At the same time, an upper-level wave and a cold front will move into Alabama. These systems will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will still be hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90° before the storms arrive. This could cause some delays for the SEC Baseball Championship. The showers and storms will continue on Friday night with lows in the 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will stall just south of Birmingham on Saturday. We will be partly cloudy and a little cooler with a stray shower possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Sunday will be a dry day as the front moves farther to the south and less humid air returns. It will be mostly sunny with lower humidity and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Tropical Update: The tropics are quiet.

