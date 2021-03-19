Central AL Forecast: More gloomy, cloudy and chilly weather today. The weekend will be sunny and warmer.

The gloomy weather will continue today, Friday. The upper-level low will move northeast of Alabama, but clouds will remain over us as they warp around the low. A stray shower is also possible. It will stay chilly with high temperatures in the 50s.







Tonight, will stay cloudy as a weak back-door cold front moves in from Georgia. We could see a few showers, but most of you will be dry. Lows will be in the 40s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will become mostly sunny and a beautiful day as an area of high pressure sits over the Southeast U.S. We will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the mid 30s. However, the typical cold spots could get down to the lower 30s with a brief light freeze. Make sure you protect your plants across central Alabama from possible frost. Sunday will be another pretty day with plenty of sunshine. We will be warmer with high temperatures back in the mid 60s.

Next Week Outlook: We start the new work week with dry weather and the warming trend continues as the area of high pressure moves to the the East Coast and southerly winds build over the Birmingham area. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

The weather starts to change on Wednesday as an upper-level wave will develop a cold front on Wednesday. This will move into central Alabama with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be warmer and more humid with high temperatures in the mid 70s. The wet weather will continue into Thursday as the front remains over us with more showers and storms. A few storms could possibly become strong, so we will have to watch to see if this trend continues. Highs stay in the mid 70s. The front will move through on Friday with more showers and storms, but it looks like it will stall over south Alabama. We stay in the 70s for highs.

Tornado Surveys: NWS Birmingham has begun to survey across Central Alabama & so far has confirmed two noteworthy tornadoes that indeed formed yesterday. First, we have the Chilton County storm that went tornadic near Pools Crossroads, about 8 miles SW of Clanton. Thus far, the damage is consistent with an EF-2 tornado with maximum winds est. at 130 mph. Next, we had the Hale County storm that went tornadic over Moundville. That storm damage is consistent with an EF-1 tornado, est. max. winds of 110 mph.





Damage survey results are ongoing, and will continue to trickle in both tonight & tomorrow. A few other areas worth mentioning that likely took considerable tornado damage include (but aren’t limited to) the Bull City area (Tuscaloosa County), Brookwood (Tuscaloosa County), Mt. Olive (Jefferson County), and others.

