Central AL Forecast: More dry and warm for Thursday

Quite the mixed bag of weather for us the next several days as a cold front approaches the Deep South. Today, expect a good amount of sunshine and another warm afternoon. Highs will make it to the mid 80s with the warmest spots hitting the upper 80s. This isn’t the record-breaking heat from last week, but it’s much warmer than we should be. The front approaches Friday, but we’ll stay warm and dry for most of the day. Expect highs back in the mid to upper 80s.



The front will move in Friday evening and will clear the area by Saturday afternoon. As it moves through, showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible, but rain won’t be widespread. The big story will be the REAL fall-like temperatures we’ll feel for the weekend. Saturday highs will only get to the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures during the evening will fall through the 50s and into the 40s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will feature more sun than clouds and highs in the mid to upper 70s.



The forecast for the beginning of the week looks to be active, with rain chances back in the forecast. Temperatures will remain near or just above average, rising to the upper 70s to low 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

