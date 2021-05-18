Central AL Forecast: More clouds today with warm temperatures. Heating up into the 90s this weekend

The ridge of high pressure remains along the U.S. East Coast. This will help to keep us mostly dry today. We will watch clusters of storms from upper-level waves moving across Alabama from the west. They will weaken thanks to the area of high pressure. However, a few showers could sneak into central Alabama as they weaken, but most of you will be dry. Look for another mostly cloudy day with relatively low humidity levels. It will be a little breezy too. We will stay warm with high temperatures in the lower 80s.







Tonight, will be partly cloudy and somewhat comfortable. Low temperatures will fall to the lower to mid 60s.

The ridge of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. from the Mid-Atlantic Coast Wednesday through Friday. This will keep all the rain away and we will have more sunshine each day. Southeast winds will slowly make it more humid, but we will start to really warm up. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The ridge of high pressure will build on top of Alabama this weekend, and that means more dry weather with the return of the heat! Saturday will be sunny with high temperatures around 90° for the first time in 2021. Sunday will stay sunny and hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

90° Temperatures: Historically, for us, this is very close to when we normally see our first 90° day of the year. On average, the first 90° of the year in Birmingham is May 22nd. The earliest day in the year we’ve ever hit 90° was March 21st, back in 1907. The latest day in the year was July 1st, back in 1983. With all of that being said, it looks like summer is coming to Alabama right on schedule this year. I hope your A/C units are running properly because you will need them all weekend.

Looking into next week we will have daily high temperatures in the lower to possibly mid 90s! YIKES!

