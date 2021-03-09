Central AL Forecast: More beautiful and spring-like warmth today

The area of high pressure that was sitting over Alabama will be east of us today through Friday. That means it will gradually become warmer as southerly winds (return flow) move over the area. We will have a few high clouds move over the state today, so expect it to be mostly sunny. We will be unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Typically we should have high temperatures around 65° this time of year.

Tonight will be mostly clear and still chilly. Lows will be in the mid 40s around Birmingham, but the typical colder spots could be in the upper 30s.

Wednesday through Friday will continue to see the warmer air returning thanks to the southerly winds. It will be mostly sunny and slowly becoming more humid each day. However, we will not see any rain thanks to the ridge of high pressure blocking all weather systems from moving through Birmingham. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s on Wednesday, upper 70s on Thursday and 80° on Friday. Lows will be in the 50s the rest of the week. Hello spring-like weather! Expect plenty of the trees and flowers to bloom this week.







Weekend Outlook: We will continue to be unseasonably warm and even more humid all weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with just a few sprinkles possible. High temperatures will stay around 80°.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry for most of the day, but a cold front will move toward us by Sunday night. We will have a partly cloudy day with a few showers in the evening. It will still be warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Scattered showers will move in on Sunday night ahead of the cold front. Lows will be in the 50s.

Next Week Outlook: The cold front will move through on Monday into Tuesday with scattered showers all day. High temperatures will be in the 60s to 70s. Looks like we will have plenty of rain for most of next week as the front stalls over the area.

