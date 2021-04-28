Central AL Forecast: More Above Average Temps Tomorrow; Showers Early Friday Morning

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cool-ish. Expect muggy conditions to persist with dew points in the low 60s–actual temps in the upper 60s. Light South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will stay warm and be more humid, but it will be mostly cloudy as a cold front moves toward Alabama. We will see a few late-day showers pop-up. High temperatures will be back in the mid 80s. The cold front will move into Alabama on Thursday night with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected with this front. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The cold front will move through on Friday morning with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms lingering into the early afternoon. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Expect some cooler temperatures with highs in the lower to mid 70s.







Weekend Outlook: There is some uncertainty in the forecast for this weekend thanks to an upper-level low that will slowly move east across Texas. Forecast models are in better agreement with the low entering the Deep South on Sunday into Monday. The uncertainty is how much rain we will see on Sunday. Right now, I’m calling for the Friday cold front to stall along the coast on Saturday. We will become mostly sunny, less humid and it will be pleasant with high temperatures in the upper 70s.





Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty showers. It will be warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Please know that this forecast could change before we get to the weekend.

