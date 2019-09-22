Central AL Forecast: Mainly dry to start the week

RIGHT NOW: After a crisp start to the morning, our comfortable temperatures were pretty short lived. Afternoon highs climbed to the upper 80s, low 90s. Also, with our winds out the east/southeast we are ushering in a bit more humidity. While it was still pretty comfortable outside, it was noticeably warmer than yesterday. Rain free conditions will persist through the remainder of the evening.

TROPICS: The tropics remain active at the moment with Tropical Storm Jerry passing to the north of Puerto Rico. The storm is far enough away from the islands to have no impact. Jerry will turn due North over the coming days and NOT pose a threat to the mainland US.

Tropical Storm Karen has also formed early this morning to the North of Venezuela. This storm is expected to stay at tropical storm strength over the next few days as it tracks North through the Eastern Caribbean. It will not have an impact on our weather in the near future.

THIS WEEK: The start of the week will remain mainly dry. We will introduce isolated storms into the forecast each afternoon. But, no major washout, drought busting rain anticipated.

For the rest of next week, temperatures are expected to stay hot for late-September. Unfortunately, more 90° and dry weather will be the main trend. This will exacerbate current drought conditions being felt across most of Shelby County. We are not expecting any big relief from that in the foreseeable future.