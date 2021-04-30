Central AL Forecast: Less humid weather returns today. The weekend will be warmer and mostly dry

The cold front will move to the coast today and we will be left with a partly cloudy afternoon. At times we will see more clouds than sun, but as the upper-level low move by north of Alabama it will send us some clouds through the afternoon. We will be less humid, a little cooler and breezy today. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s – which is normal for this time of year.

Tonight will be clear and cooler. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Sounds pretty refreshing!

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will sit over us on Saturday and an upper-level low will slowly move northeast across Texas into the Ohio Valley this weekend. The low will still be over Texas on Saturday, so we will have some pleasant weather with a mostly sunny sky as the high pressure sits over us. It will be warm and still less humid with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Get out and enjoy this wonderful weather.

The upper-level low will track just north of Alabama on Sunday as the area of high pressure moves off the U.S. East Coast. We will become mostly cloudy for most of the day. Some showers will move into the Birmingham area later in the day as southerly winds return. It will be warm and more humid with highs in the lower 80s. Rain and some storms will return Sunday night into Monday as the upper-level low moves north of Alabama. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe. We will have to watch to see how they evolve on Sunday. Lows will be in the 60s.

Next Week Outlook: Get ready for some unsettled weather for most of the week. The upper-level low will be in the Ohio Valley on Monday, but it will be close enough to help set off scattered showers and storms across central Alabama. Some of these storms could be strong to possibly severe since the atmosphere will be pretty unstable. We have issued a Weather Aware for Monday. The storms could produce strong winds, large hail and possibly a tornado or two. Stay tuned for updates. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.







More storms with heavy rain are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front moves toward the Southeast U.S. Highs will stay in the 80s. The cold front is expected to move through late-Wednesday into Thursday with more rain. Then we finally start to dry out on Thursday into Friday. It will turn a little cooler with highs in the 70s.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!