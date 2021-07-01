Central AL Forecast: Humid with more storms today. Cold front moves through Friday with less humid air all weekend

Today will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with scattered showers and storms popping up with the heating of the day. Some downpours are possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.









Tonight, a cold front will move into north Alabama. This will set off scattered showers and thuderstorms. They will move their way into Birmingham by daybreak, and some heavy rain is possible. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The cold front will move through on Friday with more showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain is possible, so watch out for some possible flooding issues. There is a Level 1/4 Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall. We could pick up 1 to 3″ of rain. High temperatures will be held down into the lower 80s. The rain and storms will start to taper off to just a few showers by Friday evening and Friday night as the cold front moves toward the Alabama/Florida border. Low temperatures will be cooler as they drop into in the mid to upper 60s.









4th of July Weekend Outlook: The cold front will stall along the coast all weekend, and an area of high pressure will build in just north of Alabama. Saturday will have a few morning showers and storms. Then become partly cloudy, and less humid. It will be warm with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny, warmer, and less humid. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. On Monday, we will be partly cloudy, warmer, and become more humid as the front starts to drift back north and southerly winds return. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90°. This will be wonderful weather for the 4th of July Weekend!

Tropical Update: Tropical Depression 5 has become Tropical Storm Elsa as it sits to the east of the Lesser Antilles. It will continue to move quickly to the west across the islands and into the Caribbean on Friday as a tropical storm. The forecast track takes it across the northern Caribbean all weekend and into Cuba by Sunday still as a tropical storm. It is expected to cross Cuba on Monday and into the SE Gulf of Mexico to start next week. There is still plenty of uncertainty with the extended forecast track. Right now, the forecast models have this system moving across the far eastern Gulf and possibly impacting Florida. However, it will have to survive its track across the Caribbean and over the islands. This will be something to watch. Stay tuned.

