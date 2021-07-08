Central AL Forecast: Humid with more scattered showers and storms today and Friday

Today, Elsa will move northeast across the Carolinas, but the trough of low pressure that is keeping Elsa east of Alabama will remain over us. Deep tropical moisture from Elsa will remain over Alabama. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms coming from the trough and the sea breeze to the south of Birmingham. Some heavy rain is still possible with any storm that develops. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.







Tonight, will be mostly cloudy and muggy with a few stray showers. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The chance for rain will stay high on Friday thanks to the humid air over us from Elsa, and the trough as it pulls off to the east of Alabama. It will be partly to mostly cloudy, and warm with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: We will see a decrease in the coverage of rain this weekend, but it will be hot and humid. Alabama will be sitting between an area of high pressure over California and Bermuda. An upper-level low will be located over the Great Plains, and it will send a few upper-level waves across the Southeast U.S. These waves, combined with the high humidity levels, will help set off some pop-up afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy and hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s. The heat index will be around 95-100° each day.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Elsa is moving northeast out of Georgia and into the Carolinas today. It will spread more heavy rain across this part of the country along with gusty winds. Elsa will continue to move northeast and will move over New York City and across the New England Coast on Friday with heavy rain and gusty winds. This will likely cause travel issues and power outages across these areas. The storm will eventually merge with an area of low pressure over Canada and track over the north Atlantic.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!