Central AL Forecast: Hot With Some Showers and Storms Today

Lunar Eclipse: A Total Lunar Eclipse occurs this morning until 5:40 AM as the full moon sets. Make sure to look off to the east before the moon goes below the horizon. We will have about 80% of the moon eclipsed.

The summer-like heat continues today across central Alabama, but we will have a little relief from some rain. An upper-level wave will move toward Alabama from the west. It will be weakening as it gets here, but it will help to set off some showers and storms starting across NW Alabama later this morning. Then the few showers and storms will move across the Birmingham area between midday and evening. Some downpours, brief gusty winds and lightning will be possible. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s before it starts raining. This could cause some minor delays in the SEC Baseball Tournament this afternoon and evening.







Clouds will stick around tonight and it will be a little muggy with a few showers lingering across central Alabama. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.





Thursday will be hot and a little more humid as southerly winds return to the state. We will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower with the heating of the day. High temperatures in the lower 90s. This will be pretty good, but hot weather for the SEC Baseball Tourney.

The weather pattern starts to change on Friday. The ridge of high pressure will weaken and move to the southeast. This will allow for some Gulf Moisture to stream up over central Alabama. At the same time, an upper-level wave and a cold front will move across Alabama. These systems will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could produce downpours, gusty winds and lightning. It will still be hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s before the storms arrive. This could cause some delays in the SEC Baseball Tourney. The showers and storms will continue Friday night with lows in the 60s.

Memorial Weekend Outlook: The cold front will stall just south of Birmingham on Saturday. We will be partly cloudy and cooler with a stray shower possible mainly in the morning. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Sunday will be a dry day as the front moves farther to the south and less humid air returns. It will be mostly sunny with lower humidity and high temperatures only in the lower 80s.

On Monday, will be partly cloudy, very warm and a little more humid with a slight chance for a pop-up shower. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!